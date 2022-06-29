Utah Reacts to Roe Overturn

By Eli Joseph

A judge has temporarily halted Utah’s law that bans almost all abortions.

The law was triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal last week of its 50-year-old ruling allowing the procedure.

The Utah statute permits abortions if necessary to avert the death of the mother or if two doctors certify that the fetus has a lethal birth defect. In cases of rape or incest, the incident had to be reported to law enforcement in order for an abortion to be allowed.

Thousands rallied at the state capitol in protest of the decision over the weekend. A pro-life demonstration is scheduled for Saturday.

Utah Planned Parenthood filed the lawsuit challenging the reversal. It argues that rights granted by the state constitution are more expansive than those contained in the federal constitution and were not affected by the Roe reversal.