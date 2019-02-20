News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Utah Ranked Fifth-Healthiest

February 20
2019
Utah has been ranked by the United Health Foundation as the fifth-healthiest state in the country.

Utah recorded the lowest numbers in the categories of excessive drinking, smoking, and diabetes and cancer diagnoses.

Utah was ranked number one in healthful behaviors, number two in seniors’ health, and 40th in drug-related deaths.

Hawaii secured the title of healthiest state, and Louisiana was dead last.

In 2017, Utah was ranked fourth-healthiest.

