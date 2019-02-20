Utah Ranked Fifth-Healthiest

Utah has been ranked by the United Health Foundation as the fifth-healthiest state in the country.

Utah recorded the lowest numbers in the categories of excessive drinking, smoking, and diabetes and cancer diagnoses.

Utah was ranked number one in healthful behaviors, number two in seniors’ health, and 40th in drug-related deaths.

Hawaii secured the title of healthiest state, and Louisiana was dead last.

In 2017, Utah was ranked fourth-healthiest.