Utah Pushes Powell Pipeline

Utah state and local water officials are asking federal regulators to resume the permitting process for the Lake Powell Pipeline. A letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission urges the initiation of an environmental study on the feasibility of the project. After expressing doubts about its jurisdiction over some aspects of the pipeline, the Commission has taken no action. The 140-mile pipe will run from Lake Powell to Sand Hollow Reservoir near St. George.

The 77 million gallons passing through each day will be delivered to 13 communities in Kane and Washington counties.

The pipeline will traverse 50 uphill miles from the lake to Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument and then will course through a series of hydroelectric turbines.

Washington County is projected to have a population of more than 400,000 by 2060; its current water resources will only support 200,000.