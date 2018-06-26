Utah Primary Tuesday June 26th

Big Primary Day for Utah voters Tuesday. Two Commission seats and the Clerk/Auditor and Attorney positions are on the primary ballot in Kane County. Kane County elections are conducted exclusively by mail; there are no polling locations.

Incumbent Commissioner Jim Matson faces challenges from Brent Chamberlain and Tyler Cornell. Andy Gant and Shawna Cox are vying to fill retiring Dirk Clayson’s Commission seat. Incumbent Clerk/Auditor Karla Johnson, who has served for decades, is facing Keiren Chatterley, a former employee in her office. And Incumbent County Attorney Robert Van Dyke is running against Van Mackelprang.

Republicans will decide if Mitt Romney or Mike Kennedy will take on Democrat Jenny Wilson as the Republican candidate for the retiring Senator Orrin Hatch’s seat in November.

