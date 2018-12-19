Utah Olympic Bid

Salt Lake City will make the United States’ hosting bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics. Utah beat out Denver and Reno in the U.S. Olympics Committee decision. Salt Lake’s claim that it can stage the event for $1.35 billion fits with the international body’s new blueprint for reduced costs. The Sochi, Russia, winter games cost almost two billion dollars. Utah hosted the 2002 Olympics, and many venues are still in place, and some have been upgraded. The 2002 games sealed the United States’ ascent into an international winter athletic powerhouse. U.S. competitors secured 34 medals; the previous winter high had been 13. If Salt Lake secures the games, it will be the first time the same country has hosted back-to-back Olympics. Los Angeles will host the 2028 summer games.