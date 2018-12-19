News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Utah Olympic Bid

Utah Olympic Bid
December 19
11:38 2018
Print This Article

Salt Lake City will make the United States’ hosting bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics. Utah beat out Denver and Reno in the U.S. Olympics Committee decision. Salt Lake’s claim that it can stage the event for $1.35 billion fits with the international body’s new blueprint for reduced costs. The Sochi, Russia, winter games cost almost two billion dollars. Utah hosted the 2002 Olympics, and many venues are still in place, and some have been upgraded. The 2002 games sealed the United States’ ascent into an international winter athletic powerhouse. U.S. competitors secured 34 medals; the previous winter high had been 13. If Salt Lake secures the games, it will be the first time the same country has hosted back-to-back Olympics. Los Angeles will host the 2028 summer games.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.