Utah Navajo Voters Registration Check

Navajo voters in San Juan County are being urged to double-check their voter registration before the August Primary. 21 percent of Navajo votes could reportedly end up being thrown out because Utah Navajo voters are registered in the wrong precinct, according to the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission and Rural Utah Project. To help avoid this problem a series of voter verification clinics are being held where Utah Navajo residents may register to vote, update their registration information and get answers to any questions they might have about voting in the upcoming elections.

Any Utah voter may attend any of the events, regardless of which chapter they live in.

The clinics will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations: