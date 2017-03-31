News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Utah, Navajo Nation Settle Water Use Dispute

March 31
14:04 2017
Legislation has been introduced in Utah seeking to settle a long running dispute over Colorado River water rights between Utah and the Navajo Nation.

The settlement has been discussed for 13 years and had to undergo a federal negotiations review along with gaining approval of the Navajo Nation Council. The negotiated settlement keeps the water rights dispute from winding up in the courts.

Infrastructure on the Navajo Nation is the big winner in the settlement with the bill authorizing the federal government to spend up to $198.3 million for Navajo water projects. Wells, pipelines, and water treatment plants could soon be popping up around the Navajo Nation.

Utah would chip in $8 million for the projects.

In exchange, Utah and the U.S. Government would see legal exposure and litigation costs limited.

The Navajo Nation will also receive 81,500 acre-feet annually of Utah’s unused share of water.

