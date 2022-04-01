Utah Moves Against Transgender Athletes

By Eli Joseph

Although it had to overcome a gubernatorial veto to do it, the Legislature has made Utah the twelfth state in the country to ban transgender female athletes from participation in high school sports.

All southern Utah Senators and Representatives voted for the override and the ban. Fifteen of them changed their previous votes against the ban.

In his veto letter, Governor Spencer Cox said the ban targets “vulnerable kids,” who already suffer from a high suicide rate.

State business leaders warned the action could result in a multi-million dollar economic impact, citing the possibility that next year’s NBA all-star game could be yanked from Salt Lake City.

Utah Jazz co-owner Dwayne Wade, an NBA all star, has a transgender daughter.

Both supporters and opponents of the ban have been staging rallies at the state capitol building.

Lawsuits are expected.