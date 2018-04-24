News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Utah Leads Nation in Job Growth

April 24
15:12 2018
By adding 48,000 new jobs to its economy in the past year, Utah leads the nation in job growth, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Eighty percent of the growth occurred in private sector industries.  Trade, transportation, and utilities posted the highest numbers, with the leisure and hospitality industry close behind.

Only a few hundred jobs were lost, mainly in natural resources and mining businesses.

Utah now has 1.5 million of its residents employed.  Its job growth rate is 3.3 percent.

