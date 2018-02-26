Utah Lawmakers Debate Food and Bar Signs

An issue of signs identifying eateries and bars is under the microscope for Utah lawmakers this week. Rep. Brad Wilson has proposed a change to the requirements posting signs saying they are in fact restaurants should be lifted, but leaves in place a requirement for bars to post signs that proclaim they are in fact bars, making it clear who can and can not enter. President David Morris of the Utah Hospitality Association which represents 56 bars in Utah says the confusion comes when folks are unsure if they can get alcohol in the restaurants with their food. Many are finding the bill HB 456 as confusing as the signs.

Read it for yourself here.