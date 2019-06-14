News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Utah Hunting App Deadline June 20

June 14
10:39 2019
If you are planning to go hunting this fall you have less than a week left to apply for Utah’s 2019 antlerless hunts, the deadline is June 20. You can apply for a permit to hunt cow elk, cow moose, doe deer and doe pronghorn in Utah. You must submit your application no later than 11 pm on June 20 to be included in the permit drawing.

Applications can be submitted through the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website.

For further details, see the online antlerless resources. There will also be five new doe deer hunts, 18 new cow elk hunts and eight new doe pronghorn hunts this year.

If you have questions about applying for an antlerless permit, call the Utah Hunt Application Office at 1-800-221-0659 or your nearest DWR office.

The drawing results will be available on or before July 11. If any antlerless permits are available after the drawing, you can purchase them beginning July 23. Check the 2019 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook for details.

 

 

 

 

 

 

