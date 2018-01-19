Utah Hunters Big Game Permits

It might be the middle of winter, but it’s almost time to apply for a permit to hunt big game animals in Utah this fall.

Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 25. Your application must be received through www.wildlife.utah.gov, no later than 11 p.m. on March 1, to be included in the draw for permits.

Lindy Varney, wildlife licensing coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources, says the end of January is an exciting time for Utah’s big game hunters. “It’s hard to believe,” she says, “but it’s already time to start thinking about and planning for this fall. Thoughts about sitting on a ridge, enjoying the fall colors and breathing the mountain air, is a sure way to beat cabin fever. Good times are ahead.”

Starting Jan. 25, applications will be accepted for every big game hunt except the general-season bull elk hunt. General-season elk permits will be available, on a first-come, first-served basis, starting July 17.

Get a free guidebook

Everything you need to know to apply for a permit is available in the 2018 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook.

You can get the free guidebook at www.wildlife.utah.gov/guidebooks, at DWR offices and from more than 300 hunting and fishing license agents across Utah.

Big game web page

Another great resource is the DWR’s big game web page. The page is available at www.wildlife.utah.gov/biggame. Once you arrive at the page, the following are among the items you’ll find:

– Drawing odds in 2017

– Maps for the various hunting units

– Information about the number of big game animals taken on the units since 2010

Hunt all three deer seasons

Would you like to hunt all three general deer hunting seasons (archery, muzzleloader and rifle) on the unit you draw a permit for?

You can if you join the Dedicated Hunter program.

To give yourself a chance to join the Dedicated Hunter program, you must do two things. First, you must complete an online orientation course that teaches you more about the program. After you complete the course, you must then apply for and draw a 2018 Dedicated Hunter permit.

To learn more about the program and how to join it, visit www.wildlife.utah.gov/dh.

Applying for a point

If you’re not going to hunt in 2018, you can still apply for a bonus point or a preference point. Earning a point increases the chance you’ll draw a permit the next time you apply.

Applications for a point will be accepted starting Jan. 25. Your application for a point must be received through www.wildlife.utah.gov no later than 11 p.m. on March 15.

Please remember that you must have a hunting license or a combination license to apply for a point or a hunting permit.

More information

If you have questions about applying for a 2018 Utah big game hunting permit, call the Utah Hunt Application office at 1-800-221-0659 or the nearest Division of Wildlife Resources office.

PHOTOS – 43 photos to accompany this story are available at http://udwrnewsphotos.zenfolio.com/p766562851 .

Contact: Mark Hadley, DWR Relations with the Public Specialist, 801-538-4737