Utah Health Breakdown by County

Utah has long ranked in the top ten tier of healthy states. A national foundation recently released a breakdown, which shows the five counties comprising southern Utah have a higher number of premature deaths than the rest of the state.

Engaging in negative health behaviors finds Washington County coming in at sixth, Kane County eighth, and Garfield County seventeenth. Utah has 29 counties.

Those behaviors include smoking, drinking, teen births, and lack of physical activity.

While 26 percent of Utahns are obese, southern counties, with the exception of Garfield, came in under that number.

Fifteen percent of children in Kane and Garfield counties are living in households with incomes below the poverty line.

Kane sports a 98 percent high school graduation rate. More than half of southern Utah residents have attended some college.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation conducted the study.