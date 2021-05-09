Utah Has a Water Conservation Website

The Utah Division of Water Resources has launched a new water conservation website. Our popular weekly lawn watering guide can be found from the main menu of the new site and now lives on this page: https://conservewater.utah.gov/weekly-lawn-watering-guide/

If you’ve been automatically linking to the old site, please update your link. We have temporarily created some redirects to help ensure your current links are not broken, but you will want to be sure you are pointing directly to our current page and/or embedded image.

If you haven’t been linking to it, we invite you to consider it! It’s a great tool that, if followed, will help stretch the water supply.

About the Guide

Did you know that eliminating one watering saves about 3,000 gallons for the average quarter-acre yard! To customize watering for your area, the Division of Water Resources publishes a Weekly Lawn Watering Guide on our Facebook page and online that recommends watering based on weather patterns and evapotranspiration rates in each county. The guide takes extensive data and simplifies it into how many days to water each week. (Microclimates may require adjustments to your watering schedule.)

With all of the state in drought, watering efficiently is more critical than ever. Follow the guide to save water – and money – and avoid the problems that can accompany overwatering like pests and disease. We estimate that Utah could save more than 20 billion gallons of water every summer if everyone were to water according to the guide! Also, make sure your sprinklers are property adjusted to water plants, not pavement. Do your part to Slow The Flow.