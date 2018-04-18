Utah Governor Opposes Medical Marijuana Initiative

The State of Utah can’t seem to get on the same page about medical marijuana. Despite polls showing strong public support of medicinal cannabis Utah Governor Gary Herbert says he will actively oppose an upcoming ballot initiative that would legalize it. Herbert characterizes the initiative as flawed and potentially opening the door to legal recreational use of the drug. He says the initiative lacks safeguards regarding production and use.

A Utah Policy poll found 77 percent of state residents support the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Utah Patients Coalition leaders say Herbert’s position is an example of politicians standing between patients and their physicians and criminalizes suffering Utahns.