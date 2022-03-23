Utah Governor Cautions Against Anti-Growth

By Eli Joseph

Utah Governor Spencer Cox says those who argue against growth in southern Utah because of dwindling water resources are sounding a dangerous note.

“That is a downward path, maybe to the point of no return,” cautioned Cox. Referring to a zero-growth economy, Cox said, “You definitely do not want to be in that place.”

The Governor added that in a no-growth scenario, either your economy “falls apart or you become a place where only the ultra-wealthy can live.” People against growth have the mindset, said Cox, of “I got mine, and I don’t want anybody else to get theirs.”

Cox acknowledged that it will take three or four years off record snowpack to refill ailing state reservoirs, including Lake Powell.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that snowpack in the southwestern United States is 95 percent of normal, compared to 32 percent at this time a year ago.

Governor Cox claims water storage is becoming increasingly critical.