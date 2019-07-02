UTAH – Fireworks Restricted Areas
The following list of fireworks restrictions is not comprehensive and is updated as information is received from various agencies. If your municipality or town is not listed below, check with your local fire authority to see if the use of fireworks is allowed in your area.
BLM Lands, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service 2018 Restrictions
Alpine – Fireworks Restrictions
American Fork – 2018 Restrictions and 2018 Map
Bountiful – 2017 Restrictions
Box Elder – 2017 State Fire Restriction Order Box Elder County
Brigham City Restrictions and Map
Bryce Canyon City – Bryce Canyon City Fire Restriction 2018 – Updated 7-19-18 and 2018 Fireworks Prohibited
Cedar Hills – Fireworks Restrictions
Centerville – 2017 Restrictions
Coalville – Ordinance No. 2016-2
Cottonwood Heights – Temporary Ban on Aerial Fireworks and City Fireworks Statement
Daggett County Fire & Fireworks – Resolution
Draper – Fireworks Restrictions and Ordinance
Eagle Mountain – Resolution
Emery County – 2018 Firework Plan
Enoch – Ordinance
Farmington – Restrictions and Map
Fruit Heights – Restrictions and Map
Henefer – The Council has banned all fireworks, and open fires within city limits. A resolution was passed on June 28, for as long as the fire danger is high.
Highland – Restrictions June 2019 and Map June 2019 and City Website Fireworks Information
Holladay – Ordinance
Kanab – Firework Restrictions and Fireworks Exclusion Map
Layton – 2019 Firework Restrictions and 2019 Fireworks Restrictions Interactive Map or Basic Map and Sky Lantern Prohibition.
Lehi – Fireworks are prohibited north of State Route 92 and along the Dry Creek corridor from 1200 East to Center Street.
Lindon – 2018 Restrictions 2014-4-R and 2018 Map – City Wide and 2018 Map – Foothills
Mapleton – Fireworks Map 2019
Moab – Resolution
Morgan – Fire Restrictions Executive Order
Murray – Ordinance
Myton – Resolution
North Salt Lake – 2017 Restrictions
North View – See Weber Fire District
Ogden – 2018 Restrictions and 2018 Map
Orem – Map
Park City – 2017 Restrictions (see news items New Open Fire Ban in Summit County and Fireworks Safety Tips for Park City)
Payson – 2019 Restrictions and 2019 Map
Pleasant Grove – Resolution and Map
Plymouth – Ordinance
Provo – 2019 Fire and Fireworks Restrictions – In addition to these restrictions, fireworks are not allowed anywhere on the BYU Campus.
Rich County – Rich County and ALL of the incorporated towns within Rich county have passed a complete & TOTAL fire & fireworks prohibited resolution. We ask for support in prohibiting fires & fireworks on state lands within Rich County until further notice. 2017 State Fire Restriction Order Rich County
Roy – Fireworks Restrictions 2019
Salem – Ordinance
Salina – Ordinance
Salt Lake City – Fire Restrictions 2019 and Map
Sandy – 2018 Map
Santaquin – Ordinance and Restrictions Map for 2018
Saratoga Springs – Fireworks Restrictions 2019 and Map
South Jordan – Resolution R2019-14 , Jordan River Map, Bingham Creek Map
South Salt Lake – (See So. Salt Lake City website for latest restrictions – Link)
South Ogden – 2018 Restrictions
South Weber – Fireworks Restrictions_Map (2018)
Spanish Fork – Ordinance
Springville – 2018 Restrictions and Map
St. George – 2019 Fireworks Restrictions Map and Interactive Map and Fireworks Information
Taylorsville – Ordinance
Tooele County – 2018 County Restrictions Map and 2018 Fireworks Flyer
Tropic – 2018 Fire Restriction as of July 3 and 2018 Fireworks Prohibited
Unified Fire Authority Restrictions and Interactive Map
Uintah – (See Weber Fire District) 2019 Fireworks Restrictions
Vernal – Ordinance
Washington City – 2019 Fireworks Restrictions Map
Washington Terrace – Restriction Zone
Weber Fire District – Restrictions as of June 30 2017 – State Fire Restriction Order 2017 Weber County
West Jordan – West Jordan 2019 Fireworks Restrictions and 2019 Map
West Valley – 2017 Restrictions