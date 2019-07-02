News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

UTAH – Fireworks Restricted Areas

July 02
08:50 2019
The following list of fireworks restrictions is not comprehensive and is updated as information is received from various agencies.  If your municipality or town is not listed below, check with your local fire authority to see if the use of fireworks is allowed in your area.

Utah State Forester Statewide 2018 Restrictions

BLM Lands, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service 2018 Restrictions

Alpine – Fireworks Restrictions

American Fork – 2018 Restrictions and 2018 Map

Bountiful – 2017 Restrictions

Box Elder – 2017 State Fire Restriction Order Box Elder County

Brigham City Restrictions and Map

Bryce Canyon City – Bryce Canyon City Fire Restriction 2018 – Updated 7-19-18 and 2018 Fireworks Prohibited

Cedar Hills – Fireworks Restrictions

Centerville – 2017 Restrictions

Coalville – Ordinance No. 2016-2

Cottonwood Heights – Temporary Ban on Aerial Fireworks and City Fireworks Statement

Daggett County Fire & Fireworks – Resolution

Draper – Fireworks Restrictions and Ordinance 

Eagle Mountain – Resolution

Emery County – 2018 Firework Plan

Enoch – Ordinance

Farmington – Restrictions and Map

Fruit Heights – Restrictions and Map

Henefer – The Council has banned all fireworks, and open fires within city limits. A resolution was passed on June 28, for as long as the fire danger is high.

Highland –  Restrictions June 2019  and  Map June 2019 and City Website Fireworks Information

Holladay – Ordinance

Kanab – Firework Restrictions and Fireworks Exclusion Map

Layton –   2019 Firework Restrictions  and 2019 Fireworks Restrictions Interactive Map or Basic Map  and Sky Lantern Prohibition.

Lehi – Fireworks are prohibited north of State Route 92 and along the Dry Creek corridor from 1200 East to Center Street.

Lindon – 2018 Restrictions 2014-4-R and 2018 Map – City Wide and 2018 Map – Foothills

Mapleton – Fireworks Map 2019

Moab  – Resolution

Morgan – Fire Restrictions Executive Order

Murray –  Ordinance

Myton – Resolution

North Salt Lake – 2017 Restrictions

North View – See Weber Fire District

Ogden – 2018 Restrictions and 2018 Map

Orem –  Map

Park City – 2017 Restrictions  (see news items New Open Fire Ban in Summit County and Fireworks Safety Tips for Park City)

Payson – 2019 Restrictions and 2019 Map

Pleasant Grove – Resolution and Map

Plymouth – Ordinance

Provo – 2019 Fire and Fireworks Restrictions  – In addition to these restrictions, fireworks are not allowed anywhere on the BYU Campus.

Rich County – Rich County and ALL of the incorporated towns within Rich county have passed a complete & TOTAL fire & fireworks prohibited resolution. We ask for support in prohibiting fires & fireworks on state lands within Rich County until further notice.   2017 State Fire Restriction Order Rich County

Riverdale – Ordinance and Map

Roy – Fireworks Restrictions 2019

Salem – Ordinance

Salina – Ordinance

Salt Lake City  –  Fire Restrictions 2019 and Map

Sandy – 2018 Map

Santaquin – Ordinance and Restrictions Map for 2018

Saratoga Springs – Fireworks Restrictions 2019 and Map

South Jordan – Resolution R2019-14 Jordan River MapBingham Creek Map

South Salt Lake – (See So. Salt Lake City website for latest restrictions – Link)

South Ogden – 2018 Restrictions

South Weber – Fireworks Restrictions_Map (2018)

Spanish Fork – Ordinance

Springville – 2018 Restrictions and Map

St. George – 2019 Fireworks Restrictions Map and Interactive Map  and Fireworks Information

Taylorsville – Ordinance

Tooele County – 2018 County Restrictions Map   and  2018 Fireworks Flyer

Tropic – 2018 Fire Restriction as of July 3 and 2018 Fireworks Prohibited

Unified Fire Authority Restrictions and Interactive Map

Uintah – (See Weber Fire District) 2019 Fireworks Restrictions

Vernal – Ordinance

Washington City – 2019 Fireworks Restrictions Map

Washington Terrace – Restriction Zone

Weber Fire District – Restrictions as of June 30 2017  –  State Fire Restriction Order 2017 Weber County

West Jordan – West Jordan 2019 Fireworks Restrictions and 2019 Map

West Valley – 2017 Restrictions

The Unified Fire Authority has also compiled an interactive map showing the restricted areas in Salt Lake County.

