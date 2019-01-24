Utah Fights For Indian Children Law

Utah has joined 21 other states in filing a legal brief in support of the Indian Child Welfare Act. Last October, a Texas federal district court struck down the Act as unconstitutional. The case is pending in an appeal court. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, who is of Hawaiian heritage, says the law works in his state.

The 1978 law was enacted in response to a history of removing Indian children from their birth families’ homes. Its stated purpose is protection of tribal sovereignty by preserving children’s connections to their tribal heritage. Arizona also signed onto the brief.