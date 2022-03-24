Utah DWR Proposes Decrease in General-Season Deer Permits for 2022

SALT LAKE CITY — For the fourth consecutive year, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologists are recommending a decrease in the number of general-season deer hunting permits. The DWR is asking for the public’s feedback on the recommendations for the number of big game hunting permits for the 2022 seasons, as well as a variety of other big game proposals.

Why the recommendations are being made

The DWR manages deer, elk and other wildlife in accordance with approved management plans in order to help maintain healthy wildlife populations across the state. DWR biologists evaluate the health of deer populations throughout the year (through GPS collaring efforts and surveys), and also assess the previous year’s harvest data from the deer and elk hunts. That data is factored in with current habitat and environmental conditions across the state — which includes the extreme drought conditions — before the hunting permit recommendations are made for the upcoming hunting seasons.

The current management plan includes an objective to have just over 400,000 deer across Utah — there are currently an estimated 305,700 deer in the state.

“We’ve had several years of drought and are still facing ongoing extreme drought conditions in the state, which has a significant impact on the survival rates of deer,” DWR Big Game Coordinator Covy Jones said. “We currently have more demand for deer hunting in Utah than we have the supply for. While it is antlerless deer permits, not buck permits, that impact deer population numbers, we are recommending a decrease for both types of permits. We use the data and management plans to make proactive recommendations for the herd health of our wildlife.”

DWR biologists are recommending a total of 73,075 general-season deer hunting permits, which is a 950-permit decrease from the previous year. Of the 29 total deer hunting units across the state, 13 are being recommended for decreased permit numbers from the previous year.

“The number of permits we’re proposing for 2022 will help us achieve or maintain the objectives detailed in Utah’s mule deer management plan for harvest size, animal quality and hunting opportunity,” Jones said.

The current management plan includes an objective of an average age of bull harvest between 4.5 to 8 years of age. DWR biologists are recommending decreases on some units, but an overall increase in bull elk permits for the 2022 public drawing.

The big game permit recommendations

The table below shows all the permit recommendations for the 2022 big game and antlerless hunting seasons:

Hunt 2021 2022 General-season buck deer 74,025 73,075 Premium limited-entry deer 184 184 Management buck deer (including “cactus” bucks) 45 45 Handgun, archery, muzzleloader, and shotgun (HAMS) limited-entry buck deer hunts 15 15 Limited-entry deer 1,070 1020 Antlerless deer 935 635 General any bull elk 17,500 17,500 for adults (unlimited for youth) General spike bull elk 15,000 15,000 Antlerless elk 8,285 7,948 Youth any bull elk 500 500 Limited-entry bull elk 2,990 3,056 Buck pronghorn 1,173 1,249 Doe pronghorn 404 278 Bull moose 112 110 Antlerless moose 15 18 Bison 149 158 Desert bighorn sheep 81 71 Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep 67 58 Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep ewe hunt 10 5 Mountain goat 120 102

New antlerless hunts

DWR biologists are also recommending adding one new antlerless deer hunt to address damage to agricultural areas caused by deer. Five new antlerless elk hunts are also being proposed, as well as a new doe pronghorn hunt.

“Antlerless deer hunts are designed to reduce depredation on private lands, tackle urban deer issues, address chronic wasting disease hot spot areas, and to help slow the decline of range conditions,” Jones said.

Elk are impacted differently by drought because survival of adults typically remains high, while pregnancy rates have been shown to decline during extreme drought conditions. DWR biologists typically do a census on the state’s elk units on a three-year rotation. This year, the northern parts of the state were surveyed, and elk populations actually slightly increased in some of those areas since they didn’t experience the same extreme drought conditions as some of the central and southern portions of the state. Many of these hunting areas are largely made up of private lands, so DWR biologists are working with private landowners to address depredation issues where elk populations are above objective.

Much of the rest of the state, including central, southern and southeastern Utah, have elk populations that are at or slightly below their population objectives. As a result, DWR biologists are recommending a slight decrease in public draw antlerless elk permits in 2022.

Other proposals

The DWR oversees the Cooperative Wildlife Management Unit program, which allocates hunting permits to private landowners who then provide hunting opportunities to public and private hunters for a variety of wildlife species. The CWMU program in Utah has opened more than 2 million acres of private land to the public for hunting. The DWR is proposing a total of 1,307 antlerless permits for 69 CWMUs for the 2022 hunting season.

Give feedback

The public meetings for the recommendations can either be viewed virtually or attended in person. You can view the biologists’ presentations before the meetings and share your feedback about them on the DWR website. The presentations are also available on the DWR YouTube channel, but comments can only be submitted through the forms on the DWR website.

The public comment period opened on March 23 for each of the five Regional Advisory Council meetings and for the Utah Wildlife Board meeting. Public comments submitted within the online-comment timeframes listed below will be shared with the RAC and wildlife board members at each respective meeting. Members of the public can choose to either watch the meetings online or attend them in person. If you wish to comment during the meeting, you should attend in person — online comments will only be accepted until the deadlines listed below.

The meetings will be held on the following dates and times:

Central Utah RAC meeting: April 5 at 6 p.m. at the DWR Springville Office at 1115 N. Main St. in Springville. (Online comments must be submitted by March 31 at 11:59 p.m.)

Northern Utah RAC meeting: April 6 at 6 p.m. at the Weber County Commission Chambers at 2380 Washington Blvd. #240 in Ogden. (Online comments must be submitted by March 31 at 11:59 p.m.)

Southern Utah RAC meeting: April 12 at 6 p.m. at the Hunter Conference Center, Charles Hunter Room at Southern Utah University at 405 W. University Blvd. in Cedar City. (Online comments must be submitted by April 7 at 11:59 p.m.)

Southeastern Utah RAC meeting: April 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the John Wesley Powell Museum at 1765 E. Main St. in Green River. (Online comments must be submitted by April 7 at 11:59 p.m.)

Northeastern Utah RAC meeting: April 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the DWR Vernal Office at 318 N. Vernal Ave. (Online comments must be submitted by April 7 at 11:59 p.m.)

Utah Wildlife Board meeting: April 28 at 9 a.m. at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center at 1157 South Waterfowl Way in Farmington. (Online comments must be submitted by April 21 at 11:59 p.m.)

