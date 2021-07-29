UTAH: Drought update for the week of July 26

For immediate release

Salt Lake City (July 28, 2021) – Drought continues to have a stranglehold on the state despite wild weather swings that dumped rain in some areas. The U.S. Drought Monitor categorizes 100% of the state as “extreme” or “exceptional” drought. By comparison, this time last year just over 1% was in the “extreme” category, with nowhere in “exceptional” drought.

The Great Salt Lake hit an all-time low since monitoring began in 1847 (as reported July 24 based on the average daily reading from July 23). USGS anticipates levels will continue to drop until fall storms (hopefully) help refill the lake and summer irrigation season concludes.

“Low water levels at many reservoirs across the state continue to have widespread impacts on water quality, water supplies, wildlife, recreation, agriculture and the environment,” said Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Brian Steed. “We have received some much-needed rain in some areas, which helps water our landscapes and improves dry soils but is not sufficient to pull the state out of drought.”

The following drought impacts from the week of July 26 are compiled by the Utah Divisions of Water Resources, Water Rights, Wildlife Resources, State Parks and the Department of Environmental Quality.

At-a-glance changes for the week:

Decreasing reservoir levels are leading to more boat ramp closures. Seven boat ramps are currently closed at six state parks, including Antelope Island, Echo, Millsite, Piute, Willard Bay and Yuba. Caution advisories have been issued for eight additional state park boat ramps as well. Get up-to-date information here.

· The magnitude of harmful algal blooms (HABs) continues to be a concern for recreators on Utah’s water bodies. The lake-wide Warning Advisory for Utah Lake remains in place, and a Danger Advisory has been issued by the Utah County Health Department for Lindon Marina. Visitors to the marina should avoid swimming, skiing or boating in the waterbody, and pets and children should not be allowed in the water. Fishers are advised to clean fish well and discard guts. Current state-wide HAB status can be found here.

· In anticipation of continued low water levels due to extreme drought conditions across the state, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources issued more emergency changes to Utah’s fishing regulations. Those changes will allow anglers to catch and keep more fish at some additional waterbodies around the state. More information here.

· Reservoir storage statewide continues to drop and now averages 55% (down from 56% last week). Thirty of Utah’s largest 42 reservoirs are below 55% of available capacity. Lost Creek and Lower Enterprise all dropped below 55%.

· Current statewide reservoir levels are now lower than they were at the end of last year’s irrigation season in October (55% now compared to 61% in October 2020). There are about two-and-half months remaining in the irrigation season when water use is traditionally at its peak. View levels here.

· The average daily value of the Great Salt Lake hit a new record low July 23 (reported July 24) when it dropped to 4191.3 as measured at the SaltAir gauge location. Levels are continuing to drop and set new records, currently 4191.2. Levels are unlikely to improve until fall storms move in and agricultural irrigation ends for the season. The previous record was set in October 1963, with an elevation of 4191.35, rounded to 4191.4 to conform with current data collection and a recorded size of 950 square miles. (In 1963, levels were measured to the hundredth. Today, they are measured to the tenth of a foot.)

· Streamflows statewide remain low with 72 of the 97 measured streams flowing below normal. Daily flow from 28 headwater streams is currently flowing slightly above the previous minimum daily flow record due to monsoonal precipitation over the last week.

