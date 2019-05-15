News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Utah Drought “Officially Over”

May 15
09:24 2019
The National Weather Service has declared the years-long drought in Utah officially over.
Just six months ago, the agency gave the state a “worst drought” designation.
Brian McInerny with the Service characterizes the turnaround as “spectacular.  It’s the optimum scenario.”
Almost all Utah reservoirs are full, and weather patterns this spring have created ideal conditions to avoid flooding.  McInerny says flooding is “a possibility, not a probability.”
Snowpack in southeastern Utah is an astonishing 8,500 percent of the historical average.

