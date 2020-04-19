Utah COVID-19 Numbers Go Up

The State of Utah now reports there have been 25 deaths in the state from COVID-19. Two news deaths were reported yesterday by state health officials in Salt lake City. One death occurred in the capital city, the other in Utah County.

The two who died were reportedly both over the age 60. It is not known if these two people had any health issues prior to them contracting the virus.

In Utah there have reportedly now been 2,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Saturday’s numbers included 130 new cases since Friday.

Southwest Utah (Kane, Washington and Iron Counties) is reporting there have now been 65 confirmed cases and one death.

In San Juan County, there have been 18 confirmed cases of the virus and 2 deaths.

As might be expected, the highest totals in Utah have been in Salt Lake County, with 1,547 confirmed cases and 13 deaths.