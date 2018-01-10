Utah Considers Duty To Assist Bill

Utah trying to decide if residents should be mandated to help other citizens in an emergency- new proposed legislation would require you in Utah to provide assistance to others in the event of a crime or other emergency. The Duty to Assist in Emergency law designated as HB 215 would bring penalty of law down on those who fail to act or call for help for someone in need when it is reasonable and safe to do so. If it passes in the 2018 session the bill would also provide immunity from liability to the person trying to help.

Read more about HB 215 here.