News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Utah Considers Duty To Assist Bill

Utah Considers Duty To Assist Bill
January 10
07:09 2018
Print This Article

Utah trying to decide if residents should be mandated to help other citizens in an emergency- new proposed legislation would require you in Utah to provide assistance to others in the event of a crime or other emergency. The Duty to Assist in Emergency law designated as HB 215 would bring penalty of law down on those who fail to act or call for help for someone in need when it is reasonable and safe to do so. If it passes in the 2018 session the bill would also provide immunity from liability to the person trying to help.

Read more about HB 215 here.

Tags
2018 legislative sessioncprduty to assisthb 215 utahsee something say something

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.