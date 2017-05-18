Utah Congressman to Step Down

Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz – who earlier announced he would not seek re-election in 2018 – has decided to end his tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives before his current term is up.

Chaffetz, in a letter to Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, said he will step down effective June 30.

After careful consideration and a long discussion with his wife, Chaffetz, a Republican, wrote in a letter to constituents, “the time has come for us to move on from this part of our life.”

When he turned 50 in March Chaffetz said the realization that he had spent more than 1,500 days away from his family hit him “harder than it had before.”

When he first announced that he would not seek re-election to Congress analysts thought he was signaling plans for a gubernatorial run.

First elected to Congress in 2008, Chaffetz had won re-election to serve Utah’s 3rd Congressional District four times by wide margins.

“For those who would speculate otherwise, let me be clear that I have no ulterior motives,” Chaffetz wrote in a Facebook post in April, when he first announced he would not be seeking re-election.

Chaffetz currently serves as chairman of the House’s Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Chaffetz has been active in the House’s probe into links between the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump and the Russians. He has invited ousted FBI Director James Comey to testify before his committee.

Comey was fired a little over a week ago by Trump.