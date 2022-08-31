Utah Company Provides Rocket Fuel

By Eli Joseph

The fuel and propulsion system for the biggest space rocket ever to be launched have been provided by a Utah company.

Artemis I is scheduled for lift-off Saturday after being aborted Monday because of a fuel leak.

Cedar City-based American Pacific produced the fuel and propulsion system.

The propellant is the same as that used in model rockets.

Artemis will orbit the moon before heading into deep space. It will be the first integrated test of NASA’s Orion spacecraft.

More than seven million pounds of thrust will propel the 322-foot, six-million pound craft.

The launch will be from the Florida Kennedy Space Center.