Utah Closer to Ending Bi-Annual Time Change

Utah House showing support of a Federal bill that would allow the state to choose to remain on daylight saving time. Congressman Rob Bishop’s bill seeing support with Utah’s House Joint Resolution 15 which passed a House committee hearing and House floor vote yesterday, which is further than any similar Utah legislation in the past has gotten.

The Daylight Act will allow states the right to choose if they wish to make the change to year-round standard time or daylight saving time or keep with the bi-annual switch. Currently, states can shift to the standard time but need Congress approval if they want to switch to year-round daylight saving time.