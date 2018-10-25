Utah Buck Deer Hunting Season Continues

The opening weekend of Utah’s general rifle buck deer hunt, the most popular hunt in Utah, is in the books. A little snow likely made a big difference during the opening weekend of Utah’s general rifle buck deer hunt. In some areas, snow and colder temperatures pushed deer out of the high country and towards their lower elevation wintering areas. The hunt, which started Oct. 20 runs until Oct. 28.

