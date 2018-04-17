Utah Board of Education to Confront Divisive Issues

The Utah State Board of Education has given the green light to the drafting of new science standards for public school teaching.

The Board until now has refused to incorporate benchmarks developed by a consortium of national experts because of members’ belief they promote liberal and secular viewpoints. Climate change and evolution have been particularly divisive issues.

The Board charged a review committee to use the national benchmarks as a primary resource and to emphasize critical thinking over fact recitation. Board member Alisa Ellis remains critical of the standards, insisting, for example, that they view global warming and evolution as fact instead of theory.