Utah BLM Oil & Gas Lease Sale

SALT LAKE CITY— The Bureau of Land Management (BLM)’s Utah State Office Wednesday released the March 2019 Notice of Competitive oil and gas lease sale list, which includes 156 parcels totaling about 217,476 acres. The sale is scheduled to occur online at www.energynet.com on March 25-26, 2019.

The sale notice, environmental review documents, and additional information including protest instructions for the March oil and gas lease sale can be viewed online at https://go.usa.gov/xEDtT. The Utah State Office will also have this information available. Publication of this sale notice starts a 30-day protest period that closes at 4:30 p.m. on March 1, 2019.

Protests need to be as specific and substantive as possible. Those protests that contain only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response, but may be considered in the BLM decision-making process. All protests must be submitted via U.S. mail addressed to the BLM-Utah State Office at 440 West 200 South, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, UT 84101; in person to the Utah State Office, or via fax to the attention of Sheri Wysong at (801) 539-4237. For information on how to file a timely protest, please refer to the March 2019 NCLS at https://go.usa.gov/xEDtb.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill (APD) detailing development plans. The BLM reviews APDs, posts them for public review, and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders.

For additional information about oil and gas leasing in Utah, please contact Sheri Wysong at (801) 539-4067. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question with the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $96 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2017. These activities supported more than 468,000 jobs.

