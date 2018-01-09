Utah Asks For Delay of Pipeline Approval

Just a month after seeking a fast-track review, the state of Utah is now asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to delay its approval decision on the Lake Powell Pipeline.

The state was caught off guard by the Commission’s announcement in December that it may only have decision jurisdiction over six electricity-generating turbines along the 140-mile pipeline route. Utah had assumed the Commission had jurisdiction over the entire project, but now, the state may have to seek approval from a myriad of federal agencies. In a letter, the state told Commissioners they are creating “great uncertainty” about the project.

Utah is hoping to break ground on the pipeline in 2020, and Joel Williams with the Division of Water Resources says, “There is not a lot of wiggle room.” However, Williams adds that the Commission’s new stance is “not a deal breaker. It’s just a change in the game plan.”

The pipeline would run from Lake Powell to Sand Hollow Reservoir, east of St. George, and cost between 1.1 and 1.8 billion dollars.

