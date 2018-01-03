News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Utah 2017 Fiscal Year Audit Compensation Study

Utah 2017 Fiscal Year Audit Compensation Study
January 03
13:14 2018
Print This Article

The Utah Office of the State Auditor has released their Annual Total Compensation Study Covering Fiscal Year 2017. The state hired Gallagher Benefit Services to conduct the compensation study for 2017 to compare state government positions with similar positions within Utah’s private sector. Overall the study shows that state employees are competitively compensated in comparison to private sector employees but sees a big difference between wages and benefits. That is to say, a state employee might receive under market wages but better than average benefits such as health insurance, retirement and disability insurance. For example, the average employee within the state’s Tier 1 retirement program for typically longer-tenure employees, received compensation that was 8.93% above Utah’s private market median. The average employee within the state’s Tier 2 employees who are typically short-term tenure employees, received compensation that was 6.34% above market.

Click here for a look at the complete report from the state auditor.

Tags
2017 fiscal yearbenefitscompensationprivate sectorstate audittier 1tier 2Utahutah state auditor

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.