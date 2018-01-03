Utah 2017 Fiscal Year Audit Compensation Study

The Utah Office of the State Auditor has released their Annual Total Compensation Study Covering Fiscal Year 2017. The state hired Gallagher Benefit Services to conduct the compensation study for 2017 to compare state government positions with similar positions within Utah’s private sector. Overall the study shows that state employees are competitively compensated in comparison to private sector employees but sees a big difference between wages and benefits. That is to say, a state employee might receive under market wages but better than average benefits such as health insurance, retirement and disability insurance. For example, the average employee within the state’s Tier 1 retirement program for typically longer-tenure employees, received compensation that was 8.93% above Utah’s private market median. The average employee within the state’s Tier 2 employees who are typically short-term tenure employees, received compensation that was 6.34% above market.

Click here for a look at the complete report from the state auditor.