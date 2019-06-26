UT Employment Numbers Up, Wages Not So Much

While employment numbers in Utah are up, wages for workers in the southern part of the state remain depressed.

The average wage in southern Utah is 37 percent lower than its national counterpart.

U.S. News and World Report recently ranked Utah fifth in the nation for government fiscal stability.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services reports that over 44,000 jobs have been added in the past year. Utah’s unemployment rate is less than three percent, compared to 3.6 percent nationally.

Financial adviser Ben Chappell observes, “Utah is bringing in a lot of companies from out of state that are paying a lot of taxes. The state is making money.”