News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

UT Employment Numbers Up, Wages Not So Much

UT Employment Numbers Up, Wages Not So Much
June 26
10:29 2019
Print This Article
While employment numbers in Utah are up, wages for workers in the southern part of the state remain depressed.
The average wage in southern Utah is 37 percent lower than its national counterpart.
U.S. News and World Report recently ranked Utah fifth in the nation for government fiscal stability.
The Utah Department of Workforce Services reports that over 44,000 jobs have been added in the past year.  Utah’s unemployment rate is less than three percent, compared to 3.6 percent nationally.
Financial adviser Ben Chappell observes, “Utah is bringing in a lot of companies from out of state that are paying a lot of taxes.  The state is making money.”

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.