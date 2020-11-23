USDA; Mangum Fire Closure Reduced

Mangum Fire closure reduced

FREDONIA, Ariz., November 23, 2020 — As part of the continuing effort to provide forest users as much safe access as possible to areas on the North Kaibab Ranger District, the Forest Service has again reduced the Mangum Fire closure near Jacob Lake. Although Forest Roads 462 and 461 must remain closed for public safety, Forest Roads 22 and 423 have been opened with short-term closures possible if weather conditions warrant.

Forest Roads 22 and 423 are popular routes. In the winter, when State Route 67 is closed for the season, they become the only means of accessing the western portion of the district. The roads are in a condition that rain or snow could make the roads too hazardous to travel. However, with little precipitation in the forecast conditions currently allows for use.

Road closures would be implemented in advance of an approaching storm. Lifting the closure will be dependent on the precipitation received.

“It’s important to us that our visitors have access to the forest. We know the closures are frustrating. But we will swing the gates before significant weather is upon us and we might not be able to reopen the moment skies are clear,” says Randall Walker, North Kaibab District Ranger. “We won’t take chances with someone’s safety and we appreciate everyone’s patience and support in our efforts to do right by our communities and visitors.”

Although the Forest Service has been able to lift the majority of the Mangum Fire closures, the public is urged to be vigilant and use good judgement while in any area affected by fire. Know Before You Go: pay attention to weather forecasts and contact the North Kaibab Ranger District office for current road status. Local road signs will also be posted in the event Forest Roads 22 and 423 closed.

The Forest Order identifying the roads that remain closed can be found on the Kaibab NF Alerts and Notices webpage.

###

Featured Photo: Taken during the time of the fire