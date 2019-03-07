USDA Grants Avail For Specialty Crop Projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) this week has announced $72.4 million for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) to fund innovative projects designed to support the expanding specialty crop food sector while exploring new market opportunities for U.S. food and agricultural products.

The SCBGP funds are allocated to U.S. states and territories based on a formula that considers both specialty crop acreage and production value. Interested applicants should apply directly through their State departments of agriculture. A listing of state contacts is available on the USDA website.

Applications must be submitted electronically through www.grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 24, 2019.

For more information about grant eligibility and previously funded projects, visit the SCBGP web page or contact Carly Borgmeier at CarlyM.Borgmeier@ams.usda.gov.