News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

USDA Grants Avail For Specialty Crop Projects

USDA Grants Avail For Specialty Crop Projects
March 07
10:43 2019
Print This Article

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) this week has announced $72.4 million for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) to fund innovative projects designed to support the expanding specialty crop food sector while exploring new market opportunities for U.S. food and agricultural products.

The SCBGP funds are allocated to U.S. states and territories based on a formula that considers both specialty crop acreage and production value. Interested applicants should apply directly through their State departments of agriculture. A listing of state contacts is available on the USDA website.

Applications must be submitted electronically through www.grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 24, 2019.

For more information about grant eligibility and previously funded projects, visit the SCBGP web page or contact Carly Borgmeier at CarlyM.Borgmeier@ams.usda.gov.

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.