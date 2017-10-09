US Senator’s Relative Killed in Freak Accident

The Brian Head Fire claimed its first victim over the weekend.

The fire, which started in mid-June and scorched 71,000 acres, forced many residents from their home, but no one lost their life until Saturday, when a man helping to refurbish the burn scar was killed in a freak accident.

According to reports, 58-year old Bryan Burr was overseeing the project and giving orders when a batch of straw mulch thrown from a helicopter struck him on the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred just off State Route 143 in the early afternoon.

The victim, Mr. Burr, was the brother-in-law of US Senator Mike Lee of Utah. At last report there had been no comment from Mr. Lee’s office.

The cause of death was expected to be ruled blunt force trauma. A medical examiner will make the final determination. The accident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, since an aircraft was involved.