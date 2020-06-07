News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

US Marine Holds Silent Protest for George Floyd

US Marine Holds Silent Protest for George Floyd
June 07
04:42 2020
There is one U.S. Marine who was very much affected by the recent death in Minnesota of George Floyd. And that unnamed Marine, known only as Todd, stood silently for three hours Friday in front of the Utah State capitol Building in Salt Lake City.

Mr. Floyd died at the hands of a Minnesota police officer on May 26th. The police officer was arrested, while Mr. Floyd’s passing has led to a country filled with outrage and demonstrations.

U.S. Marine “Todd” held his own silent demonstration with the words “I can’t breathe” taped across his face. Aside from Mr. Floyd, the Marine held a sign that mentioned other African-Americans who have lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement; Breonna Taylor and Tamir Rice.

After his three-hour stint in the 90-degree heat, U.S. Marine “Todd,” left the area.

Photos by Robin Pendergrast

