News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

US Forest Service has Plans for New Mountain Biking Trails in Southern Utah

US Forest Service has Plans for New Mountain Biking Trails in Southern Utah
August 26
09:55 2020
Print This Article

New Mountain Biking Networks Planned

The United States Forest Service believes its proposed mountain biking networks will revolutionize the outdoor recreation industry in southern Utah. Two trail networks would be established in Dixie National Forest. 

Ranger Kevin Christopherson observes, “It’s a huge effort, and it has the chance to change outdoor recreation forever.”

One network would run for 45 miles and would include a cross-country course designed to host the national high school championship event. 

The other would be 15 miles long.

Both will be at elevations of 7,000 feet, which will mitigate the summer heat.

While motorized bikes will not be allowed on the trails, runners and hikers will be welcomed.

To comment on these plans, click on the link below. The deadline for comment is September 15.

https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=58618

US Forest Service has Plans for New Mountain Biking Trails in Southern Utah - overview

Summary: US Forest Service has Plans for New Mountain Biking Trails in Southern Utah

Tags
mountain bikingsouthern utahus forest service

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.