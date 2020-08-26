US Forest Service has Plans for New Mountain Biking Trails in Southern Utah

New Mountain Biking Networks Planned

The United States Forest Service believes its proposed mountain biking networks will revolutionize the outdoor recreation industry in southern Utah. Two trail networks would be established in Dixie National Forest.

Ranger Kevin Christopherson observes, “It’s a huge effort, and it has the chance to change outdoor recreation forever.”

One network would run for 45 miles and would include a cross-country course designed to host the national high school championship event.

The other would be 15 miles long.

Both will be at elevations of 7,000 feet, which will mitigate the summer heat.

While motorized bikes will not be allowed on the trails, runners and hikers will be welcomed.

To comment on these plans, click on the link below. The deadline for comment is September 15.

https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=58618