US Congress Helps Tuba City & Shiprock

Domestic Violence Funds for Tuba City

By John Christian Hopkins

Congress’ $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, which was approved last Friday (12/23), includes funding for domestic violence centers in Tuba City and Shiprock, N.M.

“On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we commend Senator Kelly and Representatives O’Halleran and Leger Fernandez for supporting Navajo victims and survivors of violence through needed resources and services,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “We also recognize Director Neswood Gishey and her team for providing the technical support and expertise that was needed throughout this process.”

The Navajo Nation Division of Social Services, under Executive Director Deannah Neswood Gishey, worked closely with congressional members to put forth the funding proposal.

Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer also issued letters of support, which resulted in $4.1 million for the Tuba City shelter and $3 million for the Shiprock facility being approved.

“In many situations, victims who leave their abusive partners often experience homelessness and isolation. Constructing more shelters on the Navajo Nation will offer victims a housing option and supportive services such as counseling, childcare, transportation, life skills, education, and job training. Shelters also provide victims an opportunity to achieve long-term safety and stability,” Nez said.

The Navajo Department of Family Services, under the Division of Social Services, will operate the emergency shelter utilizing its Navajo Family Harmony Program to provide culturally holistic advocacy, support services, prevention and education.