US 93 Widening, SR 89A Improvements Among Northern Arizona Highway Projects Starting This Year

FLAGSTAFF – Expect additional highway improvements in northern Arizona this year as the Arizona Department of Transportation prepares to kick off projects along northern Arizona highways in 2022.

Among the most significant projects is the widening of US 93 just north of Wickenburg. The project will widen US 93 to a four-lane divided highway between Tegner Street and Wickenburg Ranch Way. This project is anticipated to be advertised this spring with construction anticipated to start before the end of the year. This continues ADOT’s decades-long effort to convert the entire stretch of US 93 from Wickenburg to the Nevada state line to a divided highway, improving safety.

Starting this year, ADOT will improve safety along SR 89A in Oak Creek Canyon by combining three projects into one in order to better coordinate traffic impacts. These projects include rockfall mitigation, erosion control and rehabilitating the Pumphouse Wash Bridge. Drivers can expect restrictions and closures over the life of the project. ADOT will keep stakeholders informed of upcoming restrictions as we work to improve SR 89A.

In the spring, ADOT will start a bridge improvement project on the Interstate 40 A-1 Mountain interchange in Flagstaff. Crews will replace the bridge thereby extending the life of the interchange for the local community. A 40-day closure of A-1 Mountain Road over I-40 is scheduled for later this year as part of the project. ADOT will maintain access to the north of I-40 through detours and send notification in advance along with detour route information.

Later this year, ADOT will administer a long-awaited local project to build a traffic interchange at I-40 and Rancho Santa Fe Parkway in Kingman. The interchange will provide local access, accommodate current and future growth in east Kingman and alleviate congestion at the Andy Devine Avenue exit.

Southbound I-17 south of Flagstaff will receive new pavement this year undoing years of damage from winter weather. The project to replace pavement will stretch from Flagstaff south to milepost 312 at the Coconino County line. This same section of highway in the northbound direction was repaved a few years ago.

Also, crews will return to complete the following projects that started last year:

The replacement of I-40 bridges over Business 40 in west Flagstaff

Paving of 10 miles on I-40 between I-17 and Walnut Canyon Road in east Flagstaff

Paving of 11 miles of US 60 and SR 260 in Show Low

The replacement of I-40 bridges at Pineveta Draw near Ash Fork

Crews will also continue installing fiber optic conduit along I-17 south of Flagstaff to bring broadband internet to rural Arizona communities. A new project placing conduit from the McGuireville Rest Area south to the community of Anthem will begin this year.

For more information on these and other northern Arizona highway projects, visit azdot.gov/projects.