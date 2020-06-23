News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

US 89 Alternating Traffic East of Kanab

June 23
10:00 2020
Kane, Utah (June 23, 2020) –  The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has begun preservation work on an 18-mile section of U.S. Highway 89 directly East of Kanab.  The project consists of a new chip sealed layer along with select shoulder repairs and sign upgrades.

Construction is anticipated Mondays through Wednesdays between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.  The majority of traffic impacts are expected through the month of July.  Shoulder work, signing and painting is anticipated to be completed throughout the month of August after the chip seal surface has been applied.

Motorists should anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes with single lane alternating traffic and flagging operations.

The project, extending from Kanab to Petrified Hollow, is valued at approximately one-and-a-half million dollars.

For questions regarding construction, call (435) 862-9216.

Traveler and traffic information is available at udottraffic.utah.gov and on the UDOT Traffic App.

alternating lanesconstructioneast of kanabkanabroad constructionsingle laneudotus 89utah department of transportation

