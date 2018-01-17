Uranium Radiation to be Assessed on Navajo Nation

The EPA has finally reached an agreement to assess radiation exposure on the Navajo Nation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced that it will allow EnPro Holdings Inc to put up fencing and signs to warn residents and visitors of potential radiation exposure at sites in northeastern Arizona near Cameron and Tuba City. A total of eight abandoned uranium mines will be assessed by the end of the year. The project will cost an estimated half a million dollars. Navajo Nation uranium was mined extensively for use in Cold War weapons production. Hundreds of mines were reportedly abandoned without proper cleanup.