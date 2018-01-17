News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Uranium Radiation to be Assessed on Navajo Nation

January 17
11:01 2018
The EPA has finally reached an agreement to assess radiation exposure on the Navajo Nation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced that it will allow EnPro Holdings Inc to put up fencing and signs to warn residents and visitors of potential radiation exposure at sites in northeastern Arizona near Cameron and Tuba City. A total of eight abandoned uranium mines will be assessed by the end of the year. The project will cost an estimated half a million dollars. Navajo Nation uranium was mined extensively for use in Cold War weapons production. Hundreds of mines were reportedly abandoned without proper cleanup.

