News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Upper Basin States Unhappy With CAP

Upper Basin States Unhappy With CAP
April 24
10:21 2018
Print This Article

Phoenix receives its water from the Colorado River through a 310 mile long (500km) water canal called the CAP (Central Arizona Project), that transports about 1.5 million acre-feet of Colorado River water per year.

The Upper Basin states on the Colorado River are accusing the Central Arizona Project of manipulating water supply and demand.

Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming claim CAP is threatening water supplies of 40 million people in the United States and Mexico.

CAP insists it is doing its part in water conservation efforts.

The Colorado River has been drought-stressed for 18 years, and winter 2018 was exceptionally dry.

The Upper Basin says CAP is keeping water elevations in Lake Mead artificially low in order to force its states to send more water south.

CAP maintains 336 miles of canals, pipelines, and aqueducts in central and southern Arizona.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.