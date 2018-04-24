Upper Basin States Unhappy With CAP

The Upper Basin states on the Colorado River are accusing the Central Arizona Project of manipulating water supply and demand.

Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming claim CAP is threatening water supplies of 40 million people in the United States and Mexico.

CAP insists it is doing its part in water conservation efforts.

The Colorado River has been drought-stressed for 18 years, and winter 2018 was exceptionally dry.

The Upper Basin says CAP is keeping water elevations in Lake Mead artificially low in order to force its states to send more water south.

CAP maintains 336 miles of canals, pipelines, and aqueducts in central and southern Arizona.