News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Updating Navajo Agency Facilities

Updating Navajo Agency Facilities
June 20
06:06 2018
Print This Article

The Office of the President and Vice President wants to see more tribal facilities become handicapped accessible.

“Many of our Navajo people, including our elderly, suffer from disabilities,” Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said.

His administration is pushing a Facilities Management plan to update entryways and restrooms in all tribal buildings so disabled people have easier access.

The buildings to be updated include food distribution programs, agency buildings, police departments and veterans’ administration offices among other facilities.

Vice President Jonathan Nez signed contracts with Navajo-owned M.O.B. Construction, LLC, to install ADA ramps, signage and concrete parking pads at tribal facilities in every agency.

The contracts also address updating restrooms to ADA standards.

“Installing handicap ramps, grab bars and designating handicap parking make a huge difference in assisting our disabled relatives,” Nez said. “These standardizations further the ways that we take care of each other according to K’é.”

The updates total over $470,000 and the scope of work is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.

“This is a big start toward upgrading all facilities across the Nation,” Vice President Nez said. “We need to keep the Navajo Nation accessible for all people.”

Tags
adadisabilitiesfacilitiesnavajo nationNavajo Nation President Russell BegayeNavajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.