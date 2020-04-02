Updated Page Restaurant List

SO, WHERE’S THE GRUB? As of April 1, 2020, there are still plenty of delicious food options available in the Page area! Some have changed their delivery options and availability, during this unique time of social distancing and business limitations, but we’ve updated the list for you!

Check out all of your wonderful local options listed below. It’s the same great food you know and love, and all available, just in a different way.

Stay safe, stay healthy, and stay satisfied, thanks to your favorite Page area restaurants. SUPPORT YOUR LOCALS!

TAKE-OUT ONLY:

-Aliberto’s Mexican Restaurant

-Dara Thai Express

-Denny’s

-El Tapatio,

-Gone West

-Lake Powell Vacations

-Fiesta Mexicana

-Mulligan’s at the Golf course

-Nemo’s Fish & Chips

-Stromboli’s

-Little Caesar’s

FOR BOTH DRIVE-THROUGH AND TAKE-OUT:

-Big Lake Trading Post

-Jack-In-The-Box

-McDonald’s

-RD’s Drive-in

-Sonic

-Subways (Elm Street and in Walmart)

-Taco Bell.

FOR TAKE-OUT OR DELIVERY:

-Domino’s

-Starlight Restaurant

-Slackers

-Pizza Hut