Updated Lake Powell Openings

The following facilities are currently open: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is open with continued access to the majority of the 1.25 million acres that comprise the park. Many opportunities remain available to enjoy the park, including hiking opportunities, shoreline fishing, beach access, human powered water recreation, and recreation on the Colorado River corridor.

Entrance Stations are open with fees suspended. No fee booth locations or Headquarters will be selling passes. You may enter the park.

The Wahweap RV Park and Campground (including laundry and shower facilities) and the Campground Store are open.

On Lake Powell the following services are also available: fuel docks; boat pumpouts; floating restrooms; and except for Hite, all fish cleaning stations.

Lees Ferry launch ramp is open

Beehive campground is open with a limit of three days, but camping beyond the campground is prohibited.

The trail to Horseshoe Bend Overlook remains open. The park urges visitors to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by practicing social distancing and avoiding congregations of 10 or more people. The City of Page has updated information about the parking area.

View a comprehensive list of services that may be open or closed here. Beginning May 15, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to: The Lake Powell Main Public Launch Ramps at Bullfrog and Wahweap will be open 7 days a week to all boats and begin overnight use. The ramps will be available at sunrise on Friday, May 15 and Aquatic Invasive Species staff will be present on these ramps from sunup to sundown, local time.

The Halls Crossing ramp will reopen Friday, Saturday and Sunday for day use only (8 a.m. to 6 p.m., local time). Aquatic Invasive Species staff will be present on the ramp.

Dangling Rope restrooms will be open fulltime Beginning May 15, Glen Canyon’s concessioner (Aramark) will reopen access to: Motorized and non-motorized small watercraft rentals at Wahweap and Bullfrog 7 days per week.

Houseboat rentals at Wahweap and Bullfrog Marinas.

Fuel docks at the Stateline Launch Ramp located in the Wahweap District near Page, Arizona, and at Hall’s Crossing.

The Bullfrog RV park and Campground will resume operations. Beginning May 20, Glen Canyon’s concessioner at Hite (Ticaboo Investment Holdings) will reopen access to: The Hite RV and Campground and Outpost Store will resume operations. Beginning May 21, Glen Canyon’s concessioner (Aramark) will reopen access to: Halls Crossing: Halls Crossing RV Park and Campground, Marina Store and Village Store, Laundry and Showers.

Bullfrog: Defiance House Lodge and Gift Shop, Anasazi Restaurant, Boat Rentals Boat and Go Store and Bullfrog Dock and Stock.

Wahweap: Lodging, the Rainbow Room Restaurant, the Wind Café, Driftwood To Go/Drinks, Driftwood Pool and Escalante Pool at Lake Powell Resort.

Wahweap: Wahweap Grille will begin offering limited indoor seating, in addition to takeout.

Wahweap: Wahweap Dock and Stock. Beginning May 22, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to: The Lake Powell Halls Crossing public launch ramp will be open 7 days a week to all boats and begin overnight use. The ramp will be available at sunrise on May 22.

The following primitive campgrounds will be reopened for overnight use: Lone Rock (located between Greenhaven, Arizona and Big Water, Utah); and Stanton Creek (located near Bullfrog).

The following day use areas will be reopened: the Wahweap Overlook and the Chains area (both located near Page, Arizona); Farley Canyon (located near Bullfrog, Utah); and North Wash (located near Hite, Utah).

The Stateline Launch Ramp located in the Wahweap District near Page, Arizona will be reopened, 7 days a week.

The Lees Ferry Ramp restroom will reopen, 7 days a week.

Wahweap Picnic Area restrooms will reopen, 7 days a week.



With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time: View a comprehensive list of services that may be open or closed here.

Campgrounds in Glen Canyon are closed: Bullfrog, Halls Crossing, Hite, Lone Rock Beach, Stanton Creek, Farley Canyon, North Wash, Lees Ferry.

Day use areas at Wahweap Overlook and the Chains area near Page, Arizona are closed. Day use of Lone Rock Beach is also suspended.

The park will not issue permits, conduct on-site public or educational programs.

Check with Lake Powell Resorts, Antelope Point Marina, and Hite Outpost for their updates.

All visitor contact buildings are closed. This includes Park Headquarters, Carl Hayden Visitor Center, Escalante Interagency Visitor Center, and Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center. Exhibits, indoor restrooms, and tours of the Glen Canyon Dam will not be available during this time.

Glen Canyon Conservancy retail operations are temporarily suspended.

When contemplating a visit to a national park, the NPS asks people to adhere to CDC guidance and Leave No Trace principles. The NPS encourages visitors to pack out everything you bring into a park; plan a visit at times other than busiest of the day; maintain social distance from other visitors; park only in designated areas; and reconsider parking at a crowded trailhead or overlook. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area visitors can be assured that the facilities in the park, including lodges, continue to monitor conditions and maintain high standards related to the health and wellness of staff and visitors. Park and concession staff are working to maintain clean and healthy facilities in accordance with CDC guidance. More information: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm