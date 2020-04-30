Updated Guidance for Arizonans, Businesses

Office of the Governor

Doug Ducey

News Release

April 29, 2020

PHOENIX⁠ — Governor Doug Ducey today announced an extension of physical distancing measures while laying out a step-by-step approach to continue reenergizing Arizona’s economy. The Governor today issued an Executive Order extending Arizona’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected Order until May 15, 2020.

The order also continues Arizona’s gradual economic reopening, allowing retail businesses to begin partial operations starting next week. Under the order, retail businesses currently not operating can begin curbside pick-up on Monday, May 4, followed by expanded in-person operations on Friday, May 8 as long as they implement social distancing and sanitation measures established by the United States Department of Labor or the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“Arizona’s focus has been protecting public health and slowing the spread of COVID-19 — and this approach is working,” said Governor Ducey. “Physical distancing is making a difference. We’re slowing the spread. The last thing we want to do now is undo these gains. Today’s announcement continues Arizona’s calm, steady approach while taking new steps to breathe life into our small businesses. Arizona is eager to reenergize our economy, and we will continue to take a gradual, step-by-step approach that’s guided by data and public health.”

Reinvigorating Main Street

Starting Monday, May 4, 2020, retail businesses will be allowed to sell goods through delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, drive-up service or curbside delivery provided they establish and implement sanitation and physical distancing measures. This updated guidance applies to the act of selling goods, not services.

In addition, the Governor announced Arizona is aiming to allow restaurants to offer dine-in services to customers in May. Additional guidance will be developed in coordination with public health officials and will be provided in the days ahead.

Link to Governor’s Press Conference Slide Presentation:

https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/related-docs/covid42720-pos.pdf

Click on image below to enlarge: