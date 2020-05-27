Updated Covid-19 Guidelines

New COVID-19 Guidance Material Available

Page, AZ (May 26, 2020) – The Centers for Disease Control and the Arizona Department of Health Services announce that they have published new guidance materials that address businesses, workplaces, summer camps, schools, institutes of higher learning, restaurants, and more.

These new guidance documents focus on promoting behaviors to reduce the spread, maintaining healthy environments and operations, as well as preparing for when someone gets sick.

This guidance information and more may be found at https: http://www.coconino.az.gov/2374/Guidance