Updated Coconino County COVID-19 Data

An effort to gather more information about coronavirus cases is underway. The results are constantly being tabulated and updated with more specific details about the cases now available. COVID-19 case information for Coconino County now includes reported cases within cities and even the exact areas in some of those cities.

Some highlights from the county’s reporting to date include the following as of April 14, 2020:

–22 deaths in Coconino County

–252 confirmed cases in Coconino County

–10 confirmed cases in West Flagstaff

–26 confirmed cases, East Flagstaff to Wupatki

–1 to 5 confirmed cases Williams

–1 to 5 confirmed cases in Tusayan

–1 to 5 confirmed cases Grand Canyon

–62 confirmed cases in Page

–146 confirmed cases in Coconino County Tribal Communities

A breakdown in COVID-19 cases by age shows those individuals 55 years and older, represent 48% of the cases in Coconino county. 32% of the county cases are 35 to 54 years old. Individuals 25-34 represent 14% of the cases, and anyone 24 years or younger represents 6% of the COVID-19 cases in Coconino county.