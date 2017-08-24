Update: The Kristy Manzanares Murder

Kenneth Manzanares pleaded not guilty to first degree murder during an arraignment hearing in Alaska on Wednesday August 23rd.

Mr. Manzanares is accused of killing his wife Kristy Manzanares aboard a cruise ship on July 25th while on a family vacation. Mrs. Manzanares was 39 years old and a real estate agent from St. George.

The Manzanares’ daughter previously stated that she witnessed her parents having a fight, before Kenneth Manzanares was found covered in blood standing over his wife’s body.

According to passengers on the Emerald Princess cruise liner Kenneth had attempted

to jump off the ship after the incident, after he was taken into custody he was quoted saying that his life was over.

Irony aside, prosecutors have yet to decide on invoking the death penalty or not, a hearing is expected to come later in the year.