Update: Sheriff’s Office Investigation in Williams

Williams, AZ – Detectives continue to work to positively identify stolen property recovered in the search warrants conducted last week. The suspects were using a white GMC Yukon to travel in the Valle and Red Lake neighborhoods and are thought to have burglarized at least 20-25 residences between May and November 2019. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office and the Williams Police Department also are investigating burglaries that occurred within the City of Williams.

Detectives recovered approximately 120 items of suspected stolen property during the search warrants and are diligently working to contact potential victims to identify their property. Due to the number of burglaries and items that were recovered, this is taking some time to put together.

The case remains active and under investigation by Detectives. As the investigation continues, the Sheriff’s Office anticipates additional charges to be referred to the Coconino County Attorney’s Office.

Original Release from December 6, 2019

Two Suspects in Custody on Williams Area Burglaries

Williams, AZ – On December 6, 2019 detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants in the Williams District of Coconino County and within the City of Williams. These search warrants stemmed from several burglaries that had been reported in the Red Lake and Valle neighborhoods north of Williams between May and November of 2019. During the investigation, Detectives were able to identify suspects in the case. During the execution of the search warrants, several items were located and recovered that had been reported stolen from the burglaries.

Christopher Tow, age 27 of Williams and Clyde Dunwoody, age 36 of Red Lake were arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail for 2nd Degree Burglary, Theft, Trafficking in Stolen Property, and 1st Degree Criminal Trespass. The case remains active and under investigation, which may result in additional charges.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Williams Police Department for their assistance in this case.